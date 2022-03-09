Seahawks Wire Roundtable: Our staff grades for the Russell Wilson trade

Well, that happened. The Seahawks are sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos and getting a bunch of picks and players in return, beginning a new era of Seattle football.

Let’s set aside our initial shock and break it all down. Here are our staff-grades for the blockbuster deal with Denver.

Patrick Olde Loohuis

In a shocking turn of events, the Seattle Seahawks have traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos as part of a blockbuster deal, signaling the end of an era and the start of a rebuild.

Seattle will receive two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris, and quarterback Drew Lock while also sending Denver a fourth-round pick. The trade returns are more fruitful than expected and could end up paying off in the future if the front office plays their cards right.

However, this is a massive if – and the trade largely looks like a mixed bag as a result. On one hand, the significant draft capital grants them the ability to build the roster for the near future. On the other, there is no guarantee that the players the Seahawks select will turn out solid, or even that they will keep the picks they received as general manager John Schneider has a proclivity for trading down in the draft.

In addition, the franchise gave up a Super Bowl champion QB who will go down in history as a Seahawks legend and possibly the greatest quarterback who will ever play for them. That would be difficult to stomach for the fanbase of any NFL team.

Time will tell if this trade works out, but for now…

Trade grade: C

Kole Musgrove

Anytime a team goes from having the best quarterback in a division to the worst, that team has lost the trade immediately.

The Broncos now employ the services of a future Hall of Fame quarterback in his prime while the Seahawks have… Drew Lock. Sure, Noah Fant is a talented tight end, Shelby Harris will help shore up Seattle’s defensive line, and the Seahawks received a much-needed infusion of draft capital. But without a franchise quarterback, none of that matters in today’s NFL.

Perhaps the biggest sin is the fact the Seahawks couldn’t manage to get more than two first-round picks in the deal. For a player of Wilson’s caliber, there was never going to be anything resembling equal value, but getting at least three or four first rounders for the best player in franchise history could have helped soften the blow to the 12’s.

Trade grade: F

Liz Mathews

In looking at the financial terms of the potential trade deal, it’s hard not to argue that the Seattle Seahawks came out on top. Seattle was able to add crazy-valuable draft capital as well as some players who could be difference-makers come this season. Plus, the Seahawks won’t have to sweat a new break-the-bank contract for Wilson when it’s time to re-up the quarterback once again.

However, it’s hard to put numbers on Wilson’s worth and value off of the football field. A standup guy all around, Wilson dedicated the majority of his off time to various causes like Children’s Hospital and his Why Not You? foundation. Wilson is a part-owner of the Sounders and involved in just about everything the Emerald City has to offer.

Plus, he was Seattle’s franchise quarterback. He brought the city its first Super Bowl win and a parade that fans will remember for a lifetime. He was the face of the team – the first to get to work each day and the last to leave. In the end, was paid to play football and he was one of the best. Only a trade of this magnitude seems a fitting goodbye for one of the greatest to wear a Seahawks uniform.

I give the deal a B grade in theory to start, but reserve judgment until I see what the Seahawks are able to do with the plethora of draft picks they now have to play with.

Trade grade: B

Tim Weaver

Conflicted and disappointed are the words that come to mind, here.

Up until the news that Aaron Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal with the Packers – pushing Russell Wilson’s next contract out of a reasonable price-range – I was of the opinion that trading Wilson was the wrong move this year.

Whether the timing was coincidental or not, there’s a strong case to make that the Rodgers news made dealing Wilson immediately a necessity. While we expect Wilson still has a lot of high-level football left in him, the odds are against it and he’s already beginning to show signs of decline at 33 years old. Trading Wilson now before he turns in another iffy season and loses multiple first-round pick value is probably the right call.

That said, the package they got from Denver was not worth it. While I love both Noah Fant and Shelby Harris as complementary pieces, the fact that they didn’t get a promising young quarterback in the deal (Drew Lock is not) sours the whole thing beyond repair.

It’s hard to believe that Seattle couldn’t have gotten a QB with a higher ceiling in a similar deal with Miami or Philadelphia. Lock is only 25 years old and he may yet develop into a thing, but for now his likely career trajectory is somewhere in Sam Darnold territory. Lock couldn’t beat out Teddy Bridgewater last year and there’s no reason to assume he can beat out the equally-capable Geno Smith, who’s likely Seattle’s Week 1 starter now.

Landing either Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew (who’s still worth pursuing) or Tua Tagovailoa would have made me feel much better about it, but I understand why they felt they had to do it. The draft capital they got from Denver is also pretty solid for Wilson’s age, so it’s not a total failure in my opinion, certainly not nearly as bad as the trades to get Jimmy Graham, Percy Harvin and especially Jamal Adams.

Trade grade: D+

