Seahawks win over Broncos tops Super Bowl power rankings since 2000

Seattle Seahawks fans will be watching other teams compete for the NFL’s world championship this season in Tampa, triggering memories of years past when it was Seattle in the big game.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and the Buccaneers, Barry Werner of The List Wire took a look at every Super Bowl since 2000 and put together his power rankings. The Seahawks’ win over the Broncos in Super Bowl 48 earned the top spot.

“A tour de force by the Seattle Seahawks as they demolished the Denver Broncos,” writes Werner. “Who can forget the opening safety as the snap flew by Peyton Manning. It was the start of one of the most dominant performances in Super Bowl history. Powerful.”

Seattle also earned a big mention in the No. 2 spot but the memory is still painful for some. Coming in at second in the rankings are the Patriots for their nail-biting victory over the Seahawks the next year in Super Bowl 49.

“A great finish to a tense game,” Werner starts. “Pete Carroll has to wish he handed off to Marshawn Lynch. Malcolm Butler with the game-saving interception and the Patriots delivered against a rugged opponent.”

Seattle’s loss to the Steelers in Super Bowl 40 was way down on the list at No. 20.

The complete Super Bowl power rankings since 2000 can be found here.

