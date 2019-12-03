Seahawks win fifth in a row while Kirk Cousins falls to 0-8 on Monday night

No team does drama better than the Seahawks. No one does Monday Night Football worse than Kirk Cousins.

For the 10th time in 12 games, the Seahawks were in a tight game that came down to the end. They stopped the Vikings on fourth down with 2:27 remaining before kicking a field goal and then recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.

The Seahawks beat the Vikings 37-30 in an entertaining game.

It was the Seahawks’ fifth consecutive victory and gives them a 10-2 record. They are tied with the 49ers atop the NFC West, but own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the teams scheduled to play again in Week 17 for what might be for the division crown.

Russell Wilson improved to 9-2 in his career on Monday Night Football, and the Seahawks now are 26-10 all-time on Monday night. That gives Seattle the best winning percentage on Monday night in NFL history.

The Vikings fell out of a first-place tie with Packers atop the NFC North, dropping to 8-4. Cousins’ record on Monday Night Football fell to 0-8.

The Seahawks gained 444 yards, with 218 coming on the ground. It was the most rushing yards the Vikings have allowed since last year on Monday Night Football when Seattle ran for 214 against them.

Chris Carson ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and Rashaad Penny added 74 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Wilson completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown but also threw a pick-six.

Cousins was 22-of-38 for 276 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was missing plenty of parts with running back Dalvin Cook leaving in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and left tackle Riley Reiff departing with a concussion late in the first half.

The Vikings already were playing without receiver Adam Thielen.

Still, the Vikings tried to rally after falling behind 34-17 in the fourth quarter.

Laquon Treadwell caught a 58-yard pass from Cousins with 12:49 remaining, and then, after Xavier Rhodes forced and recovered a fumble by DK Metcalf, Cousins found Kyle Rudolph for a 3-yard score with 7:14 left. Dan Bailey missed the final extra point.

The Vikings got a chance for the comeback, but they reached only their own 42. On third-and-three and fourth-and-three, Cousins threw incompletions.

The Vikings never saw the ball again.