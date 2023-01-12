Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers

The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.

Here is the team’s full injury report for this week.

Player Injury Tue Wed Thu Status G Phil Haynes Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable RB DeeJay Dallas Ankle/Quad DNP DNP Limited Questionable TE Noah Fant Knee DNP Limited Limited CB Xavier Crawford Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Questionable DE Shelby Harris Knee DNP DNP Limited Questionable LB Bruce Irvin Pectoral Limited Full Full S Ryan Neal Knee Limited Limited Limited NT Al Woods Achilles/Rest Limited DNP Full WR Tyler Lockett Shin Full Full Limited RT Abe Lucas Knee Full Full Full G Damien Lewis Knee Full Full – RB Ken Walker Knee Full DNP Limited CB Tariq Woolen Ankle Full Full Full RG Gabe Jackson Rest – DNP Full

