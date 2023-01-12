Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers

Tim Weaver
The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.

Here is the team’s full injury report for this week.

Player

Injury

Tue

Wed

Thu

Status

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas

Ankle/Quad

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

Limited

Limited

CB Xavier Crawford

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DE Shelby Harris

Knee

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

LB Bruce Irvin

Pectoral

Limited

Full

Full

S Ryan Neal

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

NT Al Woods

Achilles/Rest

Limited

DNP

Full

WR Tyler Lockett

Shin

Full

Full

Limited

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

Full

Full

Full

G Damien Lewis

Knee

Full

Full

RB Ken Walker

Knee

Full

DNP

Limited

CB Tariq Woolen

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

RG Gabe Jackson

Rest

DNP

Full

List

