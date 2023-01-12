Seahawks Wild Card injury report: 4 players questionable vs. 49ers
The Seahawks have listed four players as questionable for Saturday’s playoff game against the 49ers: Phil Haynes, DeeJay Dallas, Xavier Crawford and Shelby Harris. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Dallas and Harris should both be good to play. The team will also be getting safety Ryan Neal back after he missed last week’s game with a knee injury.
Here is the team’s full injury report for this week.
Player
Injury
Tue
Wed
Thu
Status
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB DeeJay Dallas
Ankle/Quad
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
Limited
Limited
CB Xavier Crawford
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DE Shelby Harris
Knee
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
LB Bruce Irvin
Pectoral
Limited
Full
Full
S Ryan Neal
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
NT Al Woods
Achilles/Rest
Limited
DNP
Full
WR Tyler Lockett
Shin
Full
Full
Limited
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
Full
Full
Full
G Damien Lewis
Knee
Full
Full
–
RB Ken Walker
Knee
Full
DNP
Limited
CB Tariq Woolen
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
RG Gabe Jackson
Rest
–
DNP
Full
