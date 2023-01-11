Seahawks Wild Card injury report: Estimates from Tuesday walk-through

The Seahawks are on a short week as they prepare to face the 49ers on Saturday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Today’s practice was a walk-through, so the injury updates are only estimates.

Here’s the first injury report of the week.

Player

Injury

Tue

Wed

Thu

Status

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

DNP

RB DeeJay Dallas

Ankle/Quad

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Knee

DNP

CB Xavier Crawford

Hamstring

DNP

DE Shelby Harris

Knee

DNP

LB Bruce Irvin

Pectoral

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Knee

Limited

NT Al Woods

Achilles

Limited

WR Tyler Lockett

Shin

Full

RT Abe Lucas

Knee

Full

G Damien Lewis

Knee

Full

RB Ken Walker

Knee

Full

CB Tariq Woolen

Ankle

Full

