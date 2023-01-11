Seahawks Wild Card injury report: Estimates from Tuesday walk-through
The Seahawks are on a short week as they prepare to face the 49ers on Saturday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Today’s practice was a walk-through, so the injury updates are only estimates.
Here’s the first injury report of the week.
Player
Injury
Tue
Wed
Thu
Status
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
DNP
RB DeeJay Dallas
Ankle/Quad
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Knee
DNP
CB Xavier Crawford
Hamstring
DNP
DE Shelby Harris
Knee
DNP
LB Bruce Irvin
Pectoral
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Knee
Limited
NT Al Woods
Achilles
Limited
WR Tyler Lockett
Shin
Full
RT Abe Lucas
Knee
Full
G Damien Lewis
Knee
Full
RB Ken Walker
Knee
Full
CB Tariq Woolen
Ankle
Full