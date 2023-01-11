Seahawks Wild Card injury report: Estimates from Tuesday walk-through

The Seahawks are on a short week as they prepare to face the 49ers on Saturday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Today’s practice was a walk-through, so the injury updates are only estimates.

Here’s the first injury report of the week.

Player Injury Tue Wed Thu Status G Phil Haynes Ankle DNP RB DeeJay Dallas Ankle/Quad DNP TE Noah Fant Knee DNP CB Xavier Crawford Hamstring DNP DE Shelby Harris Knee DNP LB Bruce Irvin Pectoral Limited S Ryan Neal Knee Limited NT Al Woods Achilles Limited WR Tyler Lockett Shin Full RT Abe Lucas Knee Full G Damien Lewis Knee Full RB Ken Walker Knee Full CB Tariq Woolen Ankle Full

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire