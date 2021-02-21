Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf signs with CAA Sports

In the aftermath of his second NFL season, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has signed with sports agency CAA Sports.

Metcalf joins fellow NFL players Chris Godwin, AJ Brown, Eddie Goldman, and Marshon Lattimore as a member of the agency and representee of CAA Sports Football Division co-leader and managing partner Tory Dandy.

The 23-year-old Metcalf is heading into his third year following a season in which he accumulated 83 receptions for 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games and 16 starts.

The Seahawks may lose some key players to free agency but their offense still figures to be in at least decent shape roster-wise, and Metcalf is a significant part of that.

