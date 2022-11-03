Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on injury: ‘My knee is good’

The Seattle Seahawks got quite a scare in Week 7 when star wide receiver DK Metcalf left the contest with an injury to his patellar tendon. Metcalf was listed as questionable to play last Sunday but ended up starting against the Giants after all.

Metcalf was limited in practice this Wednesday to start the work week but did give an update on his status during his press conference. “My knee is good,” he said.

When prompted as to whether or not he thought he might have missed Sunday’s game, Metcalf was clear.

“No, I told myself I was going to play and I don’t try to put negative thoughts in my head because when I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it,” he said. “I just had to convince Pete (Carroll) and everybody else that I was going to play because they were trying to protect me at all costs.”

Barring any further setbacks, Metcalf should be good to go for the Cardinals contest this Sunday in Arizona.

