Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor DNP Wednesday
Good news: the Seattle Seahawks only had two players sit out today’s practice, their first while preparing for their Sunday matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Bad news: eight other players were listed as limited participants, including top wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, plus tight end Noah Fant.
Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Marquise Goodwin
Groin
DNP
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
DNP
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
Limited
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring/ribs
Limited
TE Noah Fant
Hamstring
Limited
C Austin Blythe
Knee
Limited
LB Jordyn Brooks
Ankle
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
RG Gabe Jackson
Hip/knee
Limited
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
Limited
