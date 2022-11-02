Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor DNP Wednesday

Good news: the Seattle Seahawks only had two players sit out today’s practice, their first while preparing for their Sunday matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Bad news: eight other players were listed as limited participants, including top wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, plus tight end Noah Fant.

Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Marquise Goodwin Groin DNP OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP WR DK Metcalf Knee Limited WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Limited TE Noah Fant Hamstring Limited C Austin Blythe Knee Limited LB Jordyn Brooks Ankle Limited S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited RG Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited WR Penny Hart Hamstring Limited

Related

Seahawks getting healthier entering 2nd half of season

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire