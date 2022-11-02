Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Marquise Goodwin, Darrell Taylor DNP Wednesday

Good news: the Seattle Seahawks only had two players sit out today’s practice, their first while preparing for their Sunday matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Bad news: eight other players were listed as limited participants, including top wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, plus tight end Noah Fant.

Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Marquise Goodwin

Groin

DNP

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

DNP

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

Limited

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring/ribs

Limited

TE Noah Fant

Hamstring

Limited

C Austin Blythe

Knee

Limited

LB Jordyn Brooks

Ankle

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

RG Gabe Jackson

Hip/knee

Limited

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

Limited

