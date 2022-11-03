Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Updates from Thursday’s practice

Breaking news:

Liz Mathews
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy prepping to face the Arizona Cardinals in the desert this weekend and saw the return of five players to full participation in practice on Thursday.

Here is the updated injury report from Thursday’s practice.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Marquise Goodwin

Groin

DNP

DNP

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

DNP

DNP

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

Limited

Full

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring/ribs

Limited

Full

TE Noah Fant

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

C Austin Blythe

Knee

Limited

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Ankle

Limited

Full

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

Limited

RG Gabe Jackson

Hip/knee

Limited

Full

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

