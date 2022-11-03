Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Updates from Thursday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks have been busy prepping to face the Arizona Cardinals in the desert this weekend and saw the return of five players to full participation in practice on Thursday.

Here is the updated injury report from Thursday’s practice.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Marquise Goodwin Groin DNP DNP OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP DNP WR DK Metcalf Knee Limited Full WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Limited Full TE Noah Fant Hamstring Limited Limited C Austin Blythe Knee Limited Full LB Jordyn Brooks Ankle Limited Full S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited RG Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited Full WR Penny Hart Hamstring Limited Limited

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire