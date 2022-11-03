Seahawks Week 9 injury report: Updates from Thursday’s practice
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy prepping to face the Arizona Cardinals in the desert this weekend and saw the return of five players to full participation in practice on Thursday.
Here is the updated injury report from Thursday’s practice.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Marquise Goodwin
Groin
DNP
DNP
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
DNP
DNP
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
Limited
Full
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring/ribs
Limited
Full
TE Noah Fant
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
C Austin Blythe
Knee
Limited
Full
LB Jordyn Brooks
Ankle
Limited
Full
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
Limited
RG Gabe Jackson
Hip/knee
Limited
Full
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
