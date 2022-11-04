Seahawks Week 9 injury report: 2 players ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks have ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both did not participate in practice this week due to groin injuries. On the bright side, neither Tyler Lockett nor DK Metcalf had any limitations at practice today and should be good to go.

Here is the team’s complete injury report for this week.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Marquise Goodwin Groin DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP DNP DNP Out WR DK Metcalf Knee Limited Full Full WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring/ribs Limited Full Full TE Noah Fant Hamstring Limited Limited Full C Austin Blythe Knee Limited Full Full LB Jordyn Brooks Ankle Limited Full Full S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited Limited Full RG Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited Full Full WR Penny Hart Hamstring Limited Limited Limited Questionable FS Joey Blount Quadricep – – DNP Questionable NT Al Woods Rest – – Full

