Seahawks Week 9 injury report: 2 players ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Cardinals

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both did not participate in practice this week due to groin injuries. On the bright side, neither Tyler Lockett nor DK Metcalf had any limitations at practice today and should be good to go.

Here is the team’s complete injury report for this week.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Marquise Goodwin

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring/ribs

Limited

Full

Full

TE Noah Fant

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

C Austin Blythe

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

RG Gabe Jackson

Hip/knee

Limited

Full

Full

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

FS Joey Blount

Quadricep

DNP

Questionable

NT Al Woods

Rest

Full

List

