Seahawks Week 9 injury report: 2 players ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Cardinals
The Seahawks have ruled out wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Both did not participate in practice this week due to groin injuries. On the bright side, neither Tyler Lockett nor DK Metcalf had any limitations at practice today and should be good to go.
Here is the team’s complete injury report for this week.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Marquise Goodwin
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring/ribs
Limited
Full
Full
TE Noah Fant
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
C Austin Blythe
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
LB Jordyn Brooks
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
RG Gabe Jackson
Hip/knee
Limited
Full
Full
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
FS Joey Blount
Quadricep
–
–
DNP
Questionable
NT Al Woods
Rest
–
–
Full
List
