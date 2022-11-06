Seahawks Week 9 Inactives: These 6 players ruled out vs Arizona

The Seattle Seahawks are headed down to Arizona for a divisional rematch, but will be doing so a tad banged up. Seattle has been fortunate with injury health, especially last week when Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both had big games despite dealing with nagging injuries throughout the week.

Receiver depth will be challenged once more with Marquise Goodwin already being ruled out, and Penny Hart listed as questionable throughout the week. However, it appears Hart will suit up.

Meanwhile for the Cardinals, they have already ruled out two interior offensive linemen. In the last matchup, the Seahawks racked up six sacks of Kyler Murray. With their line at less than full strength, this will certainly favor Seattle’s resurgent pass rush. In the last three games, the Seahawks have brought opposing quarterbacks down 14 times.

Seahawks Inactives

WR Marquise Goodwin

RB Tony Jones JR

FS Joey Blount

LB Darrell Taylor

T Cake Curhan

DT Myles Adams

Cardinals Inactives



P Nolan Cooney

QB Trace McSorely

CB Christian Matthew

LB Dennis Gardeck

C Rodney Hudson

G Max Garcia

DT Trysten Hill

Check back here at Seahawks Wire during the game for highlights and afterwards for takeaways, photos and analysis.

