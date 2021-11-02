Seahawks’ Week 8 win was ‘most complete’ game of the season

The Seattle Seahawks came away with an impressive win on Sunday, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field to end a three-game losing streak . . . and they did it all without the help of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Backup quarterback Geno Smith and the offense played lights out for Seattle and the Seahawks defense did exactly what was needed to stifle any momentum from the Jaguars.

Coach Pete Carroll admits it was the team’s best appearance of the season.

“It was. It definitely was. It was the most complete game start to finish,” Carroll told reporters Monday afternoon. “Starting with kickoff team and the way we made a big deal about those guys kind of setting the tempo for us, and they did. We just played well throughout. The penalties were under control. We took care of the football, all of that stuff.

“It felt like a real complete game.”

The Seahawks now have some positive energy heading into the bye week before squaring off against the Packers in Green Bay on Nov. 14.

