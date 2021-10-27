Seahawks Week 8 injury report: OT Brandon Shell among Wednesday DNPs

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks lost safety Marquise Blair this week, as he suffered a fractured patella against the Saints which requires season-ending surgery. He’s (obviously) among the list of players who did not participate at today’s practice. On the bright side, the list is short and both Damien Lewis and Darrell Taylor had no limitations.

Here is what the team’s initial Week 8 injury report looks like.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

S Marquise Blair

Knee

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Groin

Limited

G Damien Lewis

Shoulder

Full

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

CB John Reid

Knee

Full

DE Darrell Taylor

Neck

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Elbow

Full

