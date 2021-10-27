Seahawks Week 8 injury report: OT Brandon Shell among Wednesday DNPs

The Seahawks lost safety Marquise Blair this week, as he suffered a fractured patella against the Saints which requires season-ending surgery. He’s (obviously) among the list of players who did not participate at today’s practice. On the bright side, the list is short and both Damien Lewis and Darrell Taylor had no limitations.

Here is what the team’s initial Week 8 injury report looks like.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP OT Brandon Shell Ankle DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP S Marquise Blair Knee DNP RB Alex Collins Groin Limited G Damien Lewis Shoulder Full WR D.K. Metcalf Foot Full CB John Reid Knee Full DE Darrell Taylor Neck Full LB Jordyn Brooks Elbow Full

