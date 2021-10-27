Seahawks Week 8 injury report: OT Brandon Shell among Wednesday DNPs
The Seahawks lost safety Marquise Blair this week, as he suffered a fractured patella against the Saints which requires season-ending surgery. He’s (obviously) among the list of players who did not participate at today’s practice. On the bright side, the list is short and both Damien Lewis and Darrell Taylor had no limitations.
Here is what the team’s initial Week 8 injury report looks like.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
S Marquise Blair
Knee
DNP
RB Alex Collins
Groin
Limited
G Damien Lewis
Shoulder
Full
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Full
CB John Reid
Knee
Full
DE Darrell Taylor
Neck
Full
LB Jordyn Brooks
Elbow
Full
