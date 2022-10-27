Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DNP list still long on Thursday
The Seahawks still have a lot of players on their DNP list after getting banged up on the Chargers’ turf field this past Sunday. Everyone who sat out yesterday was also out for today’s session, raising doubts about their chances of playing against the Giants. On the bright side, Gabe Jackson and Tyler Lockett were both upgraded.
Here’s the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s practice.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
DNP
DNP
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
G Phil Haynes
Concussion
DNP
DNP
LB Nick Bellore
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Ankle
DNP
DNP
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
DNP
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Hip/knee
Limited
Full
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring
Limited
Full
CB Artie Burns
Groin
Limited
Full
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
Limited
DT Quinton Jefferosn
Foot
Limited
Full
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
Limited
Full
DT Al Woods
Knee/rest
Full
DNP
