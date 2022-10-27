Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DNP list still long on Thursday

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins are as dangerous through the air as any team in the NFL. Hill and Waddle are averaging 13 catches for 199.1 yards a game - 15.3 yards per catch - despite defensive coordinators being able to devote all of their resources to stopping the passing attack.