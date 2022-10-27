Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DNP list still long on Thursday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks still have a lot of players on their DNP list after getting banged up on the Chargers’ turf field this past Sunday. Everyone who sat out yesterday was also out for today’s session, raising doubts about their chances of playing against the Giants. On the bright side, Gabe Jackson and Tyler Lockett were both upgraded.

Here’s the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s practice.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

DNP

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

G Phil Haynes

Concussion

DNP

DNP

LB Nick Bellore

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Ankle

DNP

DNP

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

DNP

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Hip/knee

Limited

Full

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring

Limited

Full

CB Artie Burns

Groin

Limited

Full

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

Limited

DT Quinton Jefferosn

Foot

Limited

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

Limited

Full

DT Al Woods

Knee/rest

Full

DNP

List

15 funniest tweets about Russell Wilson's recovery workout on Broncos' plane

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories