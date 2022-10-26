Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DK Metcalf among non-participants on Wednesday

The Seahawks had a couple injured players return to practice today: running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown have been desginated to return from IR and are back in action with their teammates. Meanwhile, six players were listed as non-participants for today’s practice, including DK Metcalf. Six others were listed as limited.

Here’s the first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR DK Metcalf Knee DNP WR Penny Hart Hamstring DNP G Phil Haynes Concussion DNP LB Nick Bellore Concussion DNP DT Poona Ford Ankle DNP OLB Darrell Taylor Groin DNP G Gabe Jackson Hip/knee Limited WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring Limited CB Artie Burns Groin Limited S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited DT Quinton Jefferosn Foot Limited CB Sidney Jones Groin Limited DT Al Woods Knee Full

