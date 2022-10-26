Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DK Metcalf among non-participants on Wednesday
The Seahawks had a couple injured players return to practice today: running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown have been desginated to return from IR and are back in action with their teammates. Meanwhile, six players were listed as non-participants for today’s practice, including DK Metcalf. Six others were listed as limited.
Here’s the first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR DK Metcalf
Knee
DNP
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
DNP
G Phil Haynes
Concussion
DNP
LB Nick Bellore
Concussion
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Ankle
DNP
OLB Darrell Taylor
Groin
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Hip/knee
Limited
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring
Limited
CB Artie Burns
Groin
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
DT Quinton Jefferosn
Foot
Limited
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
Limited
DT Al Woods
Knee
Full
