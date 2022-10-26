Seahawks Week 8 injury report: DK Metcalf among non-participants on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks had a couple injured players return to practice today: running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown have been desginated to return from IR and are back in action with their teammates. Meanwhile, six players were listed as non-participants for today’s practice, including DK Metcalf. Six others were listed as limited.

Here’s the first look at this week’s injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR DK Metcalf

Knee

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

DNP

G Phil Haynes

Concussion

DNP

LB Nick Bellore

Concussion

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Ankle

DNP

OLB Darrell Taylor

Groin

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Hip/knee

Limited

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring

Limited

CB Artie Burns

Groin

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

DT Quinton Jefferosn

Foot

Limited

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

Limited

DT Al Woods

Knee

Full

