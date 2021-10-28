Seahawks Week 8 injury report: 3 players listed as limited on Thursday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seattle Seahawks are getting a little healthier as Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars approaches. The team’s starting right tackle Brandon Shell was upgraded to limited today. Meanwhile, rising defensive end Darrell Taylor has no status just 11 days after a scary-looking neck/shoulder injury against the Steelers.
Here’s a look at the team’s updated Week 8 injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
OT Duane Brown
Illness
DNP
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
Limited
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
S Marquise Blair
Knee
DNP
DNP
RB Alex Collins
Groin
Limited
DNP
G Damien Lewis
Shoulder
Full
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Full
DNP
CB John Reid
Knee
Full
Full
DE Darrell Taylor
Neck
Full
–
LB Jordyn Brooks
Elbow
Full
Full
LB Bobby Wagner
Resting veteran
–
Limited
DT Poona Ford
Resting veteran
–
DNP
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
–
DNP
Related
Home-field disadvantage? The disappointing reality of Lumen Field