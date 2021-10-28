Seahawks Week 8 injury report: 3 players listed as limited on Thursday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks are getting a little healthier as Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars approaches. The team’s starting right tackle Brandon Shell was upgraded to limited today. Meanwhile, rising defensive end Darrell Taylor has no status just 11 days after a scary-looking neck/shoulder injury against the Steelers.

Here’s a look at the team’s updated Week 8 injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OT Duane Brown

Illness

DNP

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

Limited

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

S Marquise Blair

Knee

DNP

DNP

RB Alex Collins

Groin

Limited

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Shoulder

Full

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

DNP

CB John Reid

Knee

Full

Full

DE Darrell Taylor

Neck

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Elbow

Full

Full

LB Bobby Wagner

Resting veteran

Limited

DT Poona Ford

Resting veteran

DNP

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

