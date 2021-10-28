Seahawks Week 8 injury report: 3 players listed as limited on Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks are getting a little healthier as Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars approaches. The team’s starting right tackle Brandon Shell was upgraded to limited today. Meanwhile, rising defensive end Darrell Taylor has no status just 11 days after a scary-looking neck/shoulder injury against the Steelers.

Here’s a look at the team’s updated Week 8 injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status OT Duane Brown Illness DNP DNP G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP – OT Brandon Shell Ankle DNP Limited DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP – S Marquise Blair Knee DNP DNP RB Alex Collins Groin Limited DNP G Damien Lewis Shoulder Full Limited WR D.K. Metcalf Foot Full DNP CB John Reid Knee Full Full DE Darrell Taylor Neck Full – LB Jordyn Brooks Elbow Full Full LB Bobby Wagner Resting veteran – Limited DT Poona Ford Resting veteran – DNP DT Al Woods Resting veteran – DNP

