Seahawks Week 8 injury report: Duane Brown (illness) out again Friday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks offensive line is looking shaky heading into Week 8. Starting left tackle Duane Brown didn’t practice this week, as he got a veteran’s day off on Wednesday and has missed the last two days with a non-COVID related illness. Coach Pete Carroll says they hope he’ll be better by Sunday, though. Brown is one of three players who are listed as questionable.

Here’s the team’s complete injury report for this week.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

OT Duane Brown

Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Full

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

S Marquise Blair

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Alex Collins

Groin

Limited

DNP

Limited

Questionable

G Damien Lewis

Shoulder

Full

Limited

Full

Questionable

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

DNP

Limited

CB John Reid

Knee

Full

Full

DE Darrell Taylor

Neck

Full

LB Jordyn Brooks

Elbow

Full

Full

LB Bobby Wagner

Resting veteran

Limited

DT Poona Ford

Resting veteran

DNP

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

