Seahawks Week 8 Inactives: These 6 players ruled out vs Giants

The Seahawks are back in the friendly confines of Lumen Field following their trouncing of the Los Angeles Chargers last week. Here, they will host the surprising 6-1 New York Giants.

The story of the week for the Seahawks has been the health status of both star receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Both have been dealing with concerning injuries, for Lockett it’s his hamstring and ribs. As for Metcalf, he was carted off the field with a patellar tendon issue, but one that would not require surgery.

Both receivers will suit up, but it will be determined how involved in the game they will be.

As for the Giants, they will be without their stud rookie tackle Evan Neal. Since being selected by New York with the No. 7 overall pick, Neal has been an absolute brick wall along the Giants offensive line. Since Week 4, Neal has allowed only one sack in 89 pass block snaps. Without him in the lineup, Seattle’s surging pass rush should be able to take advantage.

Seahawks Inactives 

WR Penny Hart

CB Sidney Jones IV

FB Nick Bellore

T Jake Curhan

DE Myles Adams

RB Tony Jones Jr

Giants Inactives 

TE Daniel Bellinger

G Ben Bredeson

CB Cor’Dale Flott

WR Kenny Golladay

T Evan Neal

OLD Osane Ximines

Check back here at Seahawks Wire during the game for highlights and afterwards for takeaways, photos and analysis.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

