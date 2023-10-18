Seahawks Week 7 injury report: offensive line still hurting

Injuries have been a considerable storyline for the Seattle Seahawks this season. Ever since Week 1, the Seahawks offensive line has been battered with them, and it hasn’t gotten better. Here we are in Week 7, and the men up front are still ailing to a degree.

On Wednesday’s practice, every single starting member of Seattle’s offensive line either did not practice or were limited. The patchwork line has held up remarkably well up to this point, but struggled against Cincinnati.

It is only Wednesday, but this isn’t an optimistic start to the week.

Did not participate in practice

The following players did not participate:

C Evan Brown – hip

RB Zach Charbonnet – hamstring

T Jake Curhan – ankle

WR DK Metcalf – ribs/hip

Limited participation in practice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) reacts after Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29), left, breaks up a pass intended for him in the third quarter.

The following players were limited during Wednesday’s practice:

T Charles Cross – ankle

G Phil Haynes – calf

G Damien Lewis – ankle

WR Tyler Lockett – hamstring

CB Artie Burns – hamstring

CB Tre Brown – toe

No players were listed in the “full participation at practice” category.

