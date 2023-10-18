Seahawks Week 7 injury report: offensive line still hurting
Injuries have been a considerable storyline for the Seattle Seahawks this season. Ever since Week 1, the Seahawks offensive line has been battered with them, and it hasn’t gotten better. Here we are in Week 7, and the men up front are still ailing to a degree.
On Wednesday’s practice, every single starting member of Seattle’s offensive line either did not practice or were limited. The patchwork line has held up remarkably well up to this point, but struggled against Cincinnati.
It is only Wednesday, but this isn’t an optimistic start to the week.
Did not participate in practice
The following players did not participate:
C Evan Brown – hip
RB Zach Charbonnet – hamstring
T Jake Curhan – ankle
WR DK Metcalf – ribs/hip
Limited participation in practice
The following players were limited during Wednesday’s practice:
T Charles Cross – ankle
G Phil Haynes – calf
G Damien Lewis – ankle
WR Tyler Lockett – hamstring
CB Artie Burns – hamstring
CB Tre Brown – toe
No players were listed in the “full participation at practice” category.
