Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Alex Collins 1 of 5 DNPs on Thursday
The Seahawks came into the 2021 season carrying five running backs on their roster. It seemed excessive at the time, but right now that depth is paying off. With Chris Carson on injured reserve, Seattle started Alex Collins last week. He balled out in the second half, but also was injured late and was one of five players who did not participate in today’s practice.
Here’s your first look at the Week 7 injury report.
Player
Injury
Thu
Fri
Sat
Status
RB Alex Collins
Groin
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
G Damien Lewis
Shoulder
DNP
LB Bobby Wagner
Resting veteran
Limited
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Limited
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Biceps
Limited
CB Sidney Jones
Concussion
Limited
Darrell Taylor
Shoulder
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Full
WR Freddie Swain
Ribs
Full
OT Jamarco Jones
Neck
Full
CB Tre Brown
Knee
Full
