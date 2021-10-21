Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Alex Collins 1 of 5 DNPs on Thursday

The Seahawks came into the 2021 season carrying five running backs on their roster. It seemed excessive at the time, but right now that depth is paying off. With Chris Carson on injured reserve, Seattle started Alex Collins last week. He balled out in the second half, but also was injured late and was one of five players who did not participate in today’s practice.

Here’s your first look at the Week 7 injury report.

Player Injury Thu Fri Sat Status RB Alex Collins Groin DNP G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP G Damien Lewis Shoulder DNP LB Bobby Wagner Resting veteran Limited OT Brandon Shell Ankle Limited OT Cedric Ogbuehi Biceps Limited CB Sidney Jones Concussion Limited Darrell Taylor Shoulder Limited WR D.K. Metcalf Foot Full WR Freddie Swain Ribs Full OT Jamarco Jones Neck Full CB Tre Brown Knee Full

