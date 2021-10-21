Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Alex Collins 1 of 5 DNPs on Thursday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks came into the 2021 season carrying five running backs on their roster. It seemed excessive at the time, but right now that depth is paying off. With Chris Carson on injured reserve, Seattle started Alex Collins last week. He balled out in the second half, but also was injured late and was one of five players who did not participate in today’s practice.

Here’s your first look at the Week 7 injury report.

Player

Injury

Thu

Fri

Sat

Status

RB Alex Collins

Groin

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Shoulder

DNP

LB Bobby Wagner

Resting veteran

Limited

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Limited

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Biceps

Limited

CB Sidney Jones

Concussion

Limited

Darrell Taylor

Shoulder

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

WR Freddie Swain

Ribs

Full

OT Jamarco Jones

Neck

Full

CB Tre Brown

Knee

Full

