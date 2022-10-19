Breaking News:

Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Tyler Lockett 1 of 6 DNPs on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks had several players sit out today’s practice, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Four others were listed as limited, including tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Al Woods.

Here is the team’s initial injury report with Wednesday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/hip

DNP

WR Tyler Lockett

Hamstring

DNP

CB Artie Burns

Groin

DNP

CB Isaiah Dunn

Hamstring

DNP

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

NIR-Resting

DNP

TE Noah Fant

Illness

Limited

NT Al Woods

Knee

Limited

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Limited

DE Quinton Jefferson

Foot

Limited

WR Marquise Goodwin

Knee/back

Full

OT Abe Lucas

Elbow

Full

RB Ken Walker

Knee

Full

