Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Tyler Lockett 1 of 6 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seahawks had several players sit out today’s practice, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Four others were listed as limited, including tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Al Woods.
Here is the team’s initial injury report with Wednesday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/hip
DNP
WR Tyler Lockett
Hamstring
DNP
CB Artie Burns
Groin
DNP
CB Isaiah Dunn
Hamstring
DNP
OLB Uchenna Nwosu
NIR-Resting
DNP
TE Noah Fant
Illness
Limited
NT Al Woods
Knee
Limited
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Limited
DE Quinton Jefferson
Foot
Limited
WR Marquise Goodwin
Knee/back
Full
OT Abe Lucas
Elbow
Full
RB Ken Walker
Knee
Full
