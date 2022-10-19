Seahawks Week 7 injury report: Tyler Lockett 1 of 6 DNPs on Wednesday

The Seahawks had several players sit out today’s practice, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Four others were listed as limited, including tight end Noah Fant and nose tackle Al Woods.

Here is the team’s initial injury report with Wednesday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Penny Hart Hamstring DNP G Gabe Jackson Knee/hip DNP WR Tyler Lockett Hamstring DNP CB Artie Burns Groin DNP CB Isaiah Dunn Hamstring DNP OLB Uchenna Nwosu NIR-Resting DNP TE Noah Fant Illness Limited NT Al Woods Knee Limited S Ryan Neal Ankle Limited DE Quinton Jefferson Foot Limited WR Marquise Goodwin Knee/back Full OT Abe Lucas Elbow Full RB Ken Walker Knee Full

List

Seahawks QB Geno Smith among PFF's top 10 highest-graded offensive players

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire