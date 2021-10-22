Seahawks Week 7 injury report: D.K. Metcalf, Damien Lewis miss Friday practice
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has officially been activated from IR, but Alex Collins has not practiced yet this week. D.K. Metcalf, Damien Lewis and Darrell Taylor also sat out today.
Here’s the team’s updated injury report with Friday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Thu
Fri
Sat
Status
RB Alex Collins
Groin
DNP
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
G Damien Lewis
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
LB Bobby Wagner
Resting veteran
Limited
–
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Limited
Limited
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Biceps
Limited
Full
CB Sidney Jones
Concussion
Limited
Full
DE Darrell Taylor
Shoulder
Limited
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Full
DNP
WR Freddie Swain
Ribs
Full
–
OT Jamarco Jones
Neck
Full
Full
CB Tre Brown
Knee
Full
–
