Seahawks Week 7 injury report: D.K. Metcalf, Damien Lewis miss Friday practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has officially been activated from IR, but Alex Collins has not practiced yet this week. D.K. Metcalf, Damien Lewis and Darrell Taylor also sat out today.

Here’s the team’s updated injury report with Friday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Thu

Fri

Sat

Status

RB Alex Collins

Groin

DNP

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

LB Bobby Wagner

Resting veteran

Limited

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Limited

Limited

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Biceps

Limited

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Concussion

Limited

Full

DE Darrell Taylor

Shoulder

Limited

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Full

DNP

WR Freddie Swain

Ribs

Full

OT Jamarco Jones

Neck

Full

Full

CB Tre Brown

Knee

Full

