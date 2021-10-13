Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner among 7 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seattle Seahawks still haven’t placed quarterback Russell Wilson on the injured reserve list, even after he underwent surgery last Friday on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson was spotted taking part in warmups with the rest of the team today, but he was one of the seven players who were listed as non-participants. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was another, as he’s dealing with what coach Pete Carroll calls a bruised knee.
Here is our first look at the team’s initial Week 6 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
QB Russell Wilson
Finger
DNP
LB Bobby Wagner
Knee
DNP
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
RB Chris Carson
Neck
DNP
G Damien Lewis
Illness
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
C Kyle Fuller
Illness
Limited
WR Penny Hart
Knee
Limited
DE Darrell Taylor
Ankle
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
