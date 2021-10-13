Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner among 7 DNPs on Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks still haven’t placed quarterback Russell Wilson on the injured reserve list, even after he underwent surgery last Friday on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson was spotted taking part in warmups with the rest of the team today, but he was one of the seven players who were listed as non-participants. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was another, as he’s dealing with what coach Pete Carroll calls a bruised knee.

Here is our first look at the team’s initial Week 6 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status QB Russell Wilson Finger DNP LB Bobby Wagner Knee DNP DE Carlos Dunlap Resting veteran DNP RB Chris Carson Neck DNP G Damien Lewis Illness DNP G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP C Kyle Fuller Illness Limited WR Penny Hart Knee Limited DE Darrell Taylor Ankle Limited WR D.K. Metcalf Foot Limited

Related