Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner among 7 DNPs on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks still haven’t placed quarterback Russell Wilson on the injured reserve list, even after he underwent surgery last Friday on the middle finger of his throwing hand. Wilson was spotted taking part in warmups with the rest of the team today, but he was one of the seven players who were listed as non-participants. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner was another, as he’s dealing with what coach Pete Carroll calls a bruised knee.

Here is our first look at the team’s initial Week 6 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

QB Russell Wilson

Finger

DNP

LB Bobby Wagner

Knee

DNP

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

RB Chris Carson

Neck

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Illness

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

C Kyle Fuller

Illness

Limited

WR Penny Hart

Knee

Limited

DE Darrell Taylor

Ankle

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

