Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Jamal Adams, Charles Cross limited

The Seattle Seahawks are back on the practice field this week, preparing for Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals after the bye week. Even though they’ve had a week off, there’s still a bunch of key players on the injury report.

Here are all the updates from Wednesday’s practice.

Did not participate

The following four players did not participate in practice.

Limited

Another four players were listed as limited participants.

Full participation

And three players were listed as full participants.

QB Geno Smith (knee)

NT Jarran Reed (shin)

DE Dre’Mont Jones (ankle)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire