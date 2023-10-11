Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Jamal Adams, Charles Cross limited
The Seattle Seahawks are back on the practice field this week, preparing for Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals after the bye week. Even though they’ve had a week off, there’s still a bunch of key players on the injury report.
Here are all the updates from Wednesday’s practice.
Did not participate
The following four players did not participate in practice.
LG Damien Lewis (ankle)
WR DK Metcalf (ribs)
CB Coby Bryant (toe)
CB Artie Burns (hamstring)
Limited
Another four players were listed as limited participants.
LT Charles Cross (toe)
RG Phil Haynes (calf)
SS Jamal Adams (concussion)
LB Jordyn Brooks (knee)
Full participation
And three players were listed as full participants.
QB Geno Smith (knee)
NT Jarran Reed (shin)
DE Dre’Mont Jones (ankle)
