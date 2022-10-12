Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Shelby Harris, Al Woods sit out Wednesday
The Seahawks had seven players sit out today’s practice, including defensive linemen Al Woods and Shelby Harris. Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Justin Coleman looks to be returning soon as he was listed as a full participant.
Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Illness
DNP
WR Penny Hart
Hamstring
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/hip
DNP
RB Rashaad Penny
Ankle
DNP
WR Dareke Young
Quad
DNP
DE Shelby Harris
Hip
DNP
NT Al Woods
Knee
DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Knee/back
Full
RB Ken Walker
Shoulder
Full
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
Full
