Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Shelby Harris, Al Woods sit out Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks had seven players sit out today’s practice, including defensive linemen Al Woods and Shelby Harris. Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Justin Coleman looks to be returning soon as he was listed as a full participant.

Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Illness

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Hamstring

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/hip

DNP

RB Rashaad Penny

Ankle

DNP

WR Dareke Young

Quad

DNP

DE Shelby Harris

Hip

DNP

NT Al Woods

Knee

DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Knee/back

Full

RB Ken Walker

Shoulder

Full

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

Full

