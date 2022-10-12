Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Shelby Harris, Al Woods sit out Wednesday

The Seahawks had seven players sit out today’s practice, including defensive linemen Al Woods and Shelby Harris. Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Justin Coleman looks to be returning soon as he was listed as a full participant.

Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Illness DNP WR Penny Hart Hamstring DNP G Gabe Jackson Knee/hip DNP RB Rashaad Penny Ankle DNP WR Dareke Young Quad DNP DE Shelby Harris Hip DNP NT Al Woods Knee DNP WR Marquise Goodwin Knee/back Full RB Ken Walker Shoulder Full CB Justin Coleman Calf Full

