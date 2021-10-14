Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Chris Carson, D.K. Metcalf sit out Thursday practice
The Seahawks may face the Steelers without their franchise quarterback and two of their three most-important skill players on offense. Both starting running back Chris Carson and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf did not practice today, raising questions about their availability for Sunday night’s game. Russell Wilson was upgraded to limited, but he’s not expected to play. Bobby Wagner is also among those listed as limited.
Here’s the upated injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
QB Russell Wilson
Finger
DNP
Limited
LB Bobby Wagner
Knee
DNP
Limited
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
RB Chris Carson
Neck
DNP
DNP
G Damien Lewis
Illness
DNP
Limited
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
C Kyle Fuller
Illness
Limited
Full
WR Penny Hart
Knee
Limited
Limited
DE Darrell Taylor
Ankle
Limited
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
DNP
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Biceps
–
Limited
