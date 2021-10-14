Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Chris Carson, D.K. Metcalf sit out Thursday practice

Associated Press

Geno Smith last started an NFL game four years ago, but what he’s learned along the way as a backup in two previous spots before landing with the Seattle Seahawks has taught him plenty as he’s bided his time waiting for another opportunity. “Knowing I have a capability to play in this league but I’m just not getting that opportunity for a number of years was a test of patience,” Smith said. Smith will make his first start since Dec. 3, 2017, on Sunday night when the Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers.