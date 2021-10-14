Seahawks Week 6 injury report: Chris Carson, D.K. Metcalf sit out Thursday practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks may face the Steelers without their franchise quarterback and two of their three most-important skill players on offense. Both starting running back Chris Carson and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf did not practice today, raising questions about their availability for Sunday night’s game. Russell Wilson was upgraded to limited, but he’s not expected to play. Bobby Wagner is also among those listed as limited.

Here’s the upated injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

QB Russell Wilson

Finger

DNP

Limited

LB Bobby Wagner

Knee

DNP

Limited

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

RB Chris Carson

Neck

DNP

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Illness

DNP

Limited

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

C Kyle Fuller

Illness

Limited

Full

WR Penny Hart

Knee

Limited

Limited

DE Darrell Taylor

Ankle

Limited

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

DNP

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Biceps

Limited

