Seahawks Week 6 injury report: RB Chris Carson ruled out again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks will be without their starting running back Chris Carson for the second straight week as they face the Steelers. He’s been ruled out with what coach Pete Carroll calls a “delicate” neck injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) is out and going on IR and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps) is also out.

Here’s the team’s full Week 6 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

QB Russell Wilson

Finger

DNP

Limited

Limited

Out

LB Bobby Wagner

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

DE Carlos Dunlap

Resting veteran

DNP

RB Chris Carson

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

G Damien Lewis

Illness

DNP

Limited

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

Limited

C Kyle Fuller

Illness

Limited

Full

WR Penny Hart

Knee

Limited

Limited

Full

DE Darrell Taylor

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

DNP

Limited

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Biceps

Limited

DNP

Out

Related

Steelers heavily favored by experts for SNF game against Seahawks

List

Seahawks vs. Steelers: 5 things to know going into Week 6 matchup

Recommended Stories