Seahawks Week 6 injury report: RB Chris Carson ruled out again
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks will be without their starting running back Chris Carson for the second straight week as they face the Steelers. He’s been ruled out with what coach Pete Carroll calls a “delicate” neck injury. Quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) is out and going on IR and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps) is also out.
Here’s the team’s full Week 6 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
QB Russell Wilson
Finger
DNP
Limited
Limited
Out
LB Bobby Wagner
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
DE Carlos Dunlap
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
RB Chris Carson
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
G Damien Lewis
Illness
DNP
Limited
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
Limited
C Kyle Fuller
Illness
Limited
Full
–
WR Penny Hart
Knee
Limited
Limited
Full
DE Darrell Taylor
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
DNP
Limited
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Biceps
–
Limited
DNP
Out
Related
Steelers heavily favored by experts for SNF game against Seahawks
List
Seahawks vs. Steelers: 5 things to know going into Week 6 matchup