Seahawks Week 6 Inactives: Al Woods 1 of 5 players ruled out vs. Cards

The Seattle Seahawks will look to climb back to .500 against the Arizona Cardinals, but they will have to do so without some recognizable names.

The only player ruled out prior to Sunday was wide receiver Penny Hart, who injured his hamstring against the Saints. For a second straight week the Seahawks’ receiving corps depth will be tested, as rookie Dareke Young was ruled out before the Week 5 showdown in New Orleans.

Unfortunately, the Seahawks will be without some of their stalwarts on both the offensive and defensive line. Guard Gabe Jackson and defensive tackle Al Woods both left the Saints game with knee injuries. Woods’ absence will be a tremendous blow to an already ailing run defense

The Cardinals already ruled out their top two running backs in James Connor and Darrel Williams. However, both the Lions and the Saints were without key offensive pieces. It did not stop them from scoring 45 and 39 points respectively. This could be a battle between a stoppable force and a movable object.

Seahawks Week 6 Inactives

CB Artie Burns

WR Penny Hart

G Gabe Jackson

DT Al Woods

S Teez Tabor

Cardinals week 6 Inactives

K Matt Prater

QB Trace McSorley

C Rodney Hudson

CB Trayvon Mullen

RB James Connor

RB Darrel Williams

OL Leucites Smith

Check back here at Seahawks Wire during the game for highlights and afterwards for takeaways, photos and analysis.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire