Seahawks Week 5 quarterback preview: Rams’ Matthew Stafford

Once again the Seattle Seahawks took care of business against the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks. Regardless if it was Jimmy Garoppolo or any of their backups due to Garoppolo’s inability to stay healthy (this time it was rookie Trey Lance) the Seahawks’ struggling defense stifled the Niners.

Unfortunately, they have a considerably more difficult opponent this week with Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford.

After 11 years of toiling away with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford is on a new team and finally free of Detroit’s eternal futility. In this instance, the grass truly has been greener.

Acquired by the Rams this past offseason in a blockbuster trade, Stafford represented Los Angeles’ clear intentions to solidify their status as a Super Bowl favorite. A ceiling had been reached with Jared Goff under center, and the Rams gambled that Stafford could help them get them over the hump.

So far it has been an incredible return on investment. Stafford presents an obvious upgrade at the game’s most important position. Currently, he is third in the NFL with 1,222 passing yards, having thrown for 11 touchdowns against only two interceptions.

The Seahawks defense noticed improvement last week thanks to the increased playing time of cornerback Sidney Jones and safety Ryan Neal. Seattle will have to hope last week wasn’t merely a product of shoddy quarterbacks, otherwise it could get very ugly, very fast with Stafford and his star receiver Cooper Kupp.

In his career versus the Seahawks, Stafford is 1-2. This will be his first showdown as a member of the Rams.

