Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny upgraded to full

The Seahawks may be catching a break in the injury department for the second week in a row. Yesterday, running back Rashaad Penny was one of five non-participants but he was upgraded to full today. Meanwhile, the Saints haven’t had either Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas at practice yet this week.

Here is the team’s updated Week 5 injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status RB Rashaad Penny Shoulder DNP Full C Austin Blythe NIR-personal matter DNP Full RG Gabe Jackson Knee/resting veteran DNP Limited LB Darryl Johnson Ankle DNP DNP DT Quinton Jefferson Elbow DNP Limited CB Justin Coleman Calf Limited Limited LG Damien Lewis Calf Limited Limited WR Dareke Young Quadricep Limited DNP WR Penny Hart Illness Full – G Phil Haynes Ankle Full Full S Joey Blount Hamstring Full – DT Al Woods Resting veteran – DNP WR Marquise Goodwin Knee – Limited RB Ken Walker Shoulder – Limited

