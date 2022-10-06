Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny upgraded to full

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks may be catching a break in the injury department for the second week in a row. Yesterday, running back Rashaad Penny was one of five non-participants but he was upgraded to full today. Meanwhile, the Saints haven’t had either Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas at practice yet this week.

Here is the team’s updated Week 5 injury report with Thursday’s participation.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RB Rashaad Penny

Shoulder

DNP

Full

C Austin Blythe

NIR-personal matter

DNP

Full

RG Gabe Jackson

Knee/resting veteran

DNP

Limited

LB Darryl Johnson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT Quinton Jefferson

Elbow

DNP

Limited

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

Limited

Limited

LG Damien Lewis

Calf

Limited

Limited

WR Dareke Young

Quadricep

Limited

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Illness

Full

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

Full

Full

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

Full

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Knee

Limited

RB Ken Walker

Shoulder

Limited

