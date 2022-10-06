Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny upgraded to full
The Seahawks may be catching a break in the injury department for the second week in a row. Yesterday, running back Rashaad Penny was one of five non-participants but he was upgraded to full today. Meanwhile, the Saints haven’t had either Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas at practice yet this week.
Here is the team’s updated Week 5 injury report with Thursday’s participation.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Rashaad Penny
Shoulder
DNP
Full
C Austin Blythe
NIR-personal matter
DNP
Full
RG Gabe Jackson
Knee/resting veteran
DNP
Limited
LB Darryl Johnson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT Quinton Jefferson
Elbow
DNP
Limited
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
Limited
Limited
LG Damien Lewis
Calf
Limited
Limited
WR Dareke Young
Quadricep
Limited
DNP
WR Penny Hart
Illness
Full
–
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
Full
Full
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
Full
–
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
–
DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Knee
–
Limited
RB Ken Walker
Shoulder
–
Limited
List
Seahawks work out 4 more free agent linebackers