Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny one of 5 DNPs on Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks had five players listed as non-participants at today’s practice, including running back Rashaad Penny. Veteran cornerback Justin Coleman was among those listed as limited.

Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status RB Rashaad Penny Shoulder DNP C Austin Blythe NIR-personal matter DNP RG Gabe Jackson Knee/resting veteran DNP LB Darryl Johnson Ankle DNP DT Quinton Jefferson Elbow DNP CB Justin Coleman Calf Limited LG Damien Lewis Calf Limited WR Dareke Young Quadricep Limited WR Penny Hart Illness Full G Phil Haynes Ankle Full S Joey Blount Hamstring Full

List

Seahawks quarterly report: 5 individual awards after 4 games

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire