Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny one of 5 DNPs on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks had five players listed as non-participants at today’s practice, including running back Rashaad Penny. Veteran cornerback Justin Coleman was among those listed as limited.

Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RB Rashaad Penny

Shoulder

DNP

C Austin Blythe

NIR-personal matter

DNP

RG Gabe Jackson

Knee/resting veteran

DNP

LB Darryl Johnson

Ankle

DNP

DT Quinton Jefferson

Elbow

DNP

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

Limited

LG Damien Lewis

Calf

Limited

WR Dareke Young

Quadricep

Limited

WR Penny Hart

Illness

Full

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

Full

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

Full

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

