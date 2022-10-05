Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Rashaad Penny one of 5 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seattle Seahawks had five players listed as non-participants at today’s practice, including running back Rashaad Penny. Veteran cornerback Justin Coleman was among those listed as limited.
Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Rashaad Penny
Shoulder
DNP
C Austin Blythe
NIR-personal matter
DNP
RG Gabe Jackson
Knee/resting veteran
DNP
LB Darryl Johnson
Ankle
DNP
DT Quinton Jefferson
Elbow
DNP
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
Limited
LG Damien Lewis
Calf
Limited
WR Dareke Young
Quadricep
Limited
WR Penny Hart
Illness
Full
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
Full
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
Full
