Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Dee Eskridge ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Rams

The Seahawks have ruled out rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge for the fourth straight week with a concussion. Running back Chris Carson (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night against the Rams. Defensive end Benson Mayowa (also neck) is questionable, as well.

Here is the team’s complete Week 5 injury report.

Player Injury Mon Tue Wed Status OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – – G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran DNP – – WR Penny Hart Knee DNP Full Full RB Chris Carson Neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable DT Al Woods Resting veteran DNP – – DE Darrell Taylor Knee DNP Limited Full WR Dee Eskridge Concussion Limited DNP DNP Out WR D.K. Metcalf Foot Limited Limited Limited OT Jamarco Jones Illness Limited Full – OT Brandon Shell Ankle Limited Full Full S Jamal Adams Ankle Limited Full – DE Benson Mayowa Neck Limited Full Full Questionable DE Carlos Dunlap Toe Limited Limited Full OT Cedric Ogbuehi Biceps Full – – TE Colby Parkinson Foot Full – – LB Cody Barton Ribs Full Full – S Marquise Blair Knee Full Full Full DE Alton Robinson Knee Full – –

