Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Dee Eskridge ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Rams
The Seahawks have ruled out rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge for the fourth straight week with a concussion. Running back Chris Carson (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night against the Rams. Defensive end Benson Mayowa (also neck) is questionable, as well.
Here is the team’s complete Week 5 injury report.
Player
Injury
Mon
Tue
Wed
Status
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
WR Penny Hart
Knee
DNP
Full
Full
RB Chris Carson
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
DNP
–
–
DE Darrell Taylor
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
Limited
DNP
DNP
Out
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
OT Jamarco Jones
Illness
Limited
Full
–
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
S Jamal Adams
Ankle
Limited
Full
–
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
DE Carlos Dunlap
Toe
Limited
Limited
Full
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Biceps
Full
–
–
TE Colby Parkinson
Foot
Full
–
–
LB Cody Barton
Ribs
Full
Full
–
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
Full
Full
DE Alton Robinson
Knee
Full
–
–
