Seahawks Week 5 injury report: Dee Eskridge ruled out, 2 questionable vs. Rams

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks have ruled out rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge for the fourth straight week with a concussion. Running back Chris Carson (neck) will be a game-time decision on Thursday night against the Rams. Defensive end Benson Mayowa (also neck) is questionable, as well.

Here is the team’s complete Week 5 injury report.

Player

Injury

Mon

Tue

Wed

Status

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Knee

DNP

Full

Full

RB Chris Carson

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Darrell Taylor

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

Limited

DNP

DNP

Out

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

Limited

Limited

OT Jamarco Jones

Illness

Limited

Full

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

S Jamal Adams

Ankle

Limited

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

DE Carlos Dunlap

Toe

Limited

Limited

Full

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Biceps

Full

TE Colby Parkinson

Foot

Full

LB Cody Barton

Ribs

Full

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

Full

Full

DE Alton Robinson

Knee

Full

