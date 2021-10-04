Seahawks Week 5 injury report: First estimates before TNF matchup with Rams
The Seattle Seahawks drew the short straw to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football Week 5.
Since Seattle played a game against the San Francisco 49ers yesterday, there was no practice today – so the initial injury report is an estimation. Here’s what Monday’s participation might look like.
Player
Injury
Mon
Tue
Wed
Status
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
WR Penny Hart
Knee
DNP
RB Chris Carson
Resting veteran
DNP
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
DNP
DE Darrell Taylor
Knee
DNP
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
OT Jamarco Jones
Illness
Limited
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Limited
S Jamal Adams
Ankle
Limited
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Limited
DE Carlos Dunlap
Toe
Limited
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Biceps
Full
TE Colby Parkinson
Foot
Full
LB Cody Barton
Ribs
Full
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
DE Alton Robinson
Knee
Full
