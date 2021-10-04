Seahawks Week 5 injury report: First estimates before TNF matchup with Rams

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks drew the short straw to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football Week 5.

Since Seattle played a game against the San Francisco 49ers yesterday, there was no practice today – so the initial injury report is an estimation. Here’s what Monday’s participation might look like.

Player

Injury

Mon

Tue

Wed

Status

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Knee

DNP

RB Chris Carson

Resting veteran

DNP

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Darrell Taylor

Knee

DNP

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

OT Jamarco Jones

Illness

Limited

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Limited

S Jamal Adams

Ankle

Limited

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Limited

DE Carlos Dunlap

Toe

Limited

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Biceps

Full

TE Colby Parkinson

Foot

Full

LB Cody Barton

Ribs

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

DE Alton Robinson

Knee

Full

