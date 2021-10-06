Seahawks Week 5 injury report: 2 players out, 3 limited on Tuesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks had three players limited at today’s practice. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is dealing with his foot issue, while defensive ends Darrell Taylor (knee) and Carlos Dunlap (toe) joined him on the limited list. Running back Chris Carson now has a neck injury and did not participate. Neither did rookie receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion).
Here is Seattle’s updated Week 5 injury report.
Player
Injury
Mon
Tue
Wed
Status
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
–
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
–
WR Penny Hart
Knee
DNP
Full
RB Chris Carson
Neck
DNP
DNP
DT Al Woods
Resting veteran
DNP
–
DE Darrell Taylor
Knee
DNP
Limited
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
Limited
DNP
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
Limited
Limited
OT Jamarco Jones
Illness
Limited
Full
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
Limited
Full
Ankle
Limited
Full
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Limited
Full
DE Carlos Dunlap
Toe
Limited
Limited
OT Cedric Ogbuehi
Biceps
Full
–
TE Colby Parkinson
Foot
Full
–
LB Cody Barton
Ribs
Full
Full
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
Full
DE Alton Robinson
Knee
Full
–
Related
Jamal Adams says Seahawks defense 'got our swagger and confidence back'
List
Seattle Seahawks: Their 11 highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus after 4 games