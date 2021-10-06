Seahawks Week 5 injury report: 2 players out, 3 limited on Tuesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks had three players limited at today’s practice. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is dealing with his foot issue, while defensive ends Darrell Taylor (knee) and Carlos Dunlap (toe) joined him on the limited list. Running back Chris Carson now has a neck injury and did not participate. Neither did rookie receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion).

Here is Seattle’s updated Week 5 injury report.

Player

Injury

Mon

Tue

Wed

Status

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

WR Penny Hart

Knee

DNP

Full

RB Chris Carson

Neck

DNP

DNP

DT Al Woods

Resting veteran

DNP

DE Darrell Taylor

Knee

DNP

Limited

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

Limited

DNP

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

Limited

OT Jamarco Jones

Illness

Limited

Full

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

Limited

Full

S Jamal Adams

Ankle

Limited

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Limited

Full

DE Carlos Dunlap

Toe

Limited

Limited

OT Cedric Ogbuehi

Biceps

Full

TE Colby Parkinson

Foot

Full

LB Cody Barton

Ribs

Full

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

Full

DE Alton Robinson

Knee

Full

