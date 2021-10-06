Seahawks Week 5 injury report: 2 players out, 3 limited on Tuesday

Associated Press

When Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks went shopping for an offensive coordinator in the offseason, they landed on Shane Waldron, hoping he could recreate the success he had with the division rival Rams. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers, but I think Shane’s putting his own spin on it,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. Seattle was hoping when it hired Waldron that he could merge what worked so well for the Rams with the talents of Russell Wilson.