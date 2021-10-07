Seahawks Week 5 inactives: RB Chris Carson ruled out vs. Rams

The Seahawks and Rams kick off in about 90 minutes. This is a critical game for Seattle based on their chances of making the playoffs. In fact, no team around the NFL is playing for higher stakes this week when it comes to postseason probability. They’ll have to do it without their starting running back Chris Carson, who’s been ruled out after being called a game-time decision.

Let’s get to it. Here are the inactives lists for both teams, beginning with the Seahawks.

RB Chris Carson

CB John Reid

T Jake Curhan

T Stone Forsythe

DT Robert Nkemdiche

Carson is dealing with what’s being called a long-term neck issue that’s flaring up. His absence means another opportunity for Alex Collins, who balled out against the 49ers last week as well as during the preseason.

In addition to these names, Seattle is down a couple other players. Tight end Gerald Everett remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been placed on injured reserve. Phillip Dorsett has been elevated from the practice squad to take Eskridge’s place.

Here are the inactives for the Rams.

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OT Alaric Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown

Related

Seahawks vs. Rams Week 5 game day info: TV, radio, streaming options

List