Seahawks Week 5 Inactives: These 6 players ruled out vs Saints

The Seattle Seahawks are in the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints following their explosive 48-45 shootout victory over the Detroit Lions. The Seahawks will look to improve to above .500 for the first time since Week 1 with a win over a talented but banged up Saints roster.

The Seahawks have already ruled out rookie receiver Dareke Young. While Young’s absence will make the receiving corps thinner than usual, it is an enviable position compared to the Saints who have already ruled out star receiver Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

At the game’s most important position, it looks like will be starting backup quarterback Andy Dalton for a second week with Jameis Winston still dealing with back and ankle injuries.

Seahawks Week 5 Inactives:

WR Marquise Goodwin

CB Sidney Jones IV

S Teez Tabor

T Jake Curhan

WR Dareke Young

Saints Week 5 Inactives:

WR Jarvis Landry

S Marcus Maye

WR Michael Thomas

G Calvin Throckmorton

DE Payton Turner

TE Nick Vannett

QB Jameis Winston

The Seahawks defense continues to be gashed by opponents, and not having corner Sidney Jones in the lineup will test depth at the defensive back position. Fortunately, the Saints will be without their starting quarterback and top two receivers.

Check back here at Seahawks Wire during the game for highlights and afterwards for takeaways, photos and analysis.

