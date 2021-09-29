Seahawks Week 4 injury report: WR Tyler Lockett limited on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks had six players listed as non-participants for today’s practice. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hip/knee issue and was the only name listed as limited. Everyone else was a full participant or getting a veteran’s day off.

Here is the first edition of the team’s Week 4 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Tyler Lockett

Hip

Limited

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Concussion

DNP

OT Jamarco Jones

Illness

Full

S Jamal Adams

Ankle

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Calf

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

DT Poona Ford

Ankle

Full

DE Rasheem Green

Foot

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Full

In related news, tight end Gerald Everett has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

