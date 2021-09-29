Seahawks Week 4 injury report: WR Tyler Lockett limited on Wednesday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks had six players listed as non-participants for today’s practice. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett is dealing with a hip/knee issue and was the only name listed as limited. Everyone else was a full participant or getting a veteran’s day off.
Here is the first edition of the team’s Week 4 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Tyler Lockett
Hip
Limited
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
Concussion
DNP
OT Jamarco Jones
Illness
Full
S Jamal Adams
Ankle
Full
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Calf
Full
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
DT Poona Ford
Ankle
Full
DE Rasheem Green
Foot
Full
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Full
In related news, tight end Gerald Everett has been placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
Related
Richard Sherman says Seahawks and 49ers didn't make an offer
Richard Sherman says he's signed with the Buccaneers