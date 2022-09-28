Seahawks Week 4 injury report: A short list of issues on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks may not be doing great in the standings, but at least they still have a relatively clean bill of health – at least compared to their Week 4 opponents. While the Lions had 10 players listed as non-participants for their practice today, Seattle only had a few players sitting out.

Here’s the first injury report of the week.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RG Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran/Knee

DNP

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

DNP

DT Shelby Harris

Glute

DNP

WR Marquise Goodwin

Knee

Limited

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

Limited

Not everyone escaped Sunday’s loss to the Falcons unscathed, though. Running back Travis Homer suffered a rib injury and has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

