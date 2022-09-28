Seahawks Week 4 injury report: A short list of issues on Wednesday
The Seahawks may not be doing great in the standings, but at least they still have a relatively clean bill of health – at least compared to their Week 4 opponents. While the Lions had 10 players listed as non-participants for their practice today, Seattle only had a few players sitting out.
Here’s the first injury report of the week.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RG Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran/Knee
DNP
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
DNP
DT Shelby Harris
Glute
DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin
Knee
Limited
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
Limited
Not everyone escaped Sunday’s loss to the Falcons unscathed, though. Running back Travis Homer suffered a rib injury and has been placed on the injured reserve list.
