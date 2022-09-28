Seahawks Week 4 injury report: A short list of issues on Wednesday

The Seahawks may not be doing great in the standings, but at least they still have a relatively clean bill of health – at least compared to their Week 4 opponents. While the Lions had 10 players listed as non-participants for their practice today, Seattle only had a few players sitting out.

Here’s the first injury report of the week.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status RG Gabe Jackson Resting veteran/Knee DNP CB Justin Coleman Calf DNP DT Shelby Harris Glute DNP WR Marquise Goodwin Knee Limited S Joey Blount Hamstring Limited

Not everyone escaped Sunday’s loss to the Falcons unscathed, though. Running back Travis Homer suffered a rib injury and has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire