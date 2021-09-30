Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Tyler Lockett, Poona Ford downgraded

Associated Press

After nearly a decade run where they finished near the top of the NFC West standings each year and were almost always a contender in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves in an unusual spot early this season. Seattle hasn't lost three straight games in a season or began the year 1-3 since coach Pete Carroll's second season in 2011, the year before quarterback Russell Wilson arrived and launched a nine-year run of at least nine wins each season that's tied for the longest streak ever of that kind. “It’s real serious," Carroll said.