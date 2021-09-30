Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Tyler Lockett, Poona Ford downgraded
The Seahawks’ injury report is not shaping up well ahead of a critical NFC West clash with the 49ers. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was limited on Wednesday but downgraded to DNP today. Worse, D.K. Metcalf and Poona Ford are now among those on the limited list. On the bright side, rookie Dee Eskridge practiced for the first time in two weeks.
Here’s the team’s updated Week 4 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Tyler Lockett
Hip
Limited
DNP
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
Limited
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
Full
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
Full
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
Concussion
DNP
Full
OT Jamarco Jones
Illness
Full
–
S Jamal Adams
Ankle
Full
–
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Full
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Calf
Full
Full
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
–
DT Poona Ford
Ankle/Shoulder
Full
Limited
DE Rasheem Green
Foot
Full
–
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Full
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
–
Limited
