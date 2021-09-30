Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Tyler Lockett, Poona Ford downgraded

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks’ injury report is not shaping up well ahead of a critical NFC West clash with the 49ers. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was limited on Wednesday but downgraded to DNP today. Worse, D.K. Metcalf and Poona Ford are now among those on the limited list. On the bright side, rookie Dee Eskridge practiced for the first time in two weeks.

Here’s the team’s updated Week 4 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Tyler Lockett

Hip

Limited

DNP

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

Limited

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

Full

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Concussion

DNP

Full

OT Jamarco Jones

Illness

Full

S Jamal Adams

Ankle

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Calf

Full

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

DT Poona Ford

Ankle/Shoulder

Full

Limited

DE Rasheem Green

Foot

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Full

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

Related

WATCH: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers preview Week 4

