Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Tyler Lockett, 2 others questionable vs. 49ers

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
Tyler Lockett has been the most productive Seahawks player so far this season. They may have to go without him in Sunday’s critical NFC West showdown with the 49ers, though. While he was a full participant at today’s practice, Lockett is listed as questionable to play, as are Alton Robinson and Benson Mayowa.

Here’s the full Week 4 injury report for Seattle.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Tyler Lockett

Hip

Limited

DNP

Full

Questionable

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

Limited

DNP

Doubtful

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

DNP

Full

Full

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

DNP

Full

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Concussion

DNP

Full

Full

OT Jamarco Jones

Illness

Full

S Jamal Adams

Ankle

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Full

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Calf

Full

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

DT Poona Ford

Ankle/Shoulder

Full

Limited

Full

DE Rasheem Green

Foot

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Full

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR D.K. Metcalf

Foot

Limited

Limited

DE Alton Robinson

Knee

DNP

Questionable

