Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Tyler Lockett, 2 others questionable vs. 49ers
Tyler Lockett has been the most productive Seahawks player so far this season. They may have to go without him in Sunday’s critical NFC West showdown with the 49ers, though. While he was a full participant at today’s practice, Lockett is listed as questionable to play, as are Alton Robinson and Benson Mayowa.
Here’s the full Week 4 injury report for Seattle.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Tyler Lockett
Hip
Limited
DNP
Full
Questionable
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
Limited
DNP
Doubtful
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
DNP
Full
Full
–
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
DNP
Full
Full
–
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
Concussion
DNP
Full
Full
–
OT Jamarco Jones
Illness
Full
–
–
–
S Jamal Adams
Ankle
Full
–
–
–
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Full
Full
–
–
CB D.J. Reed
Calf
Full
Full
–
–
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
–
–
–
DT Poona Ford
Ankle/Shoulder
Full
Limited
Full
–
DE Rasheem Green
Foot
Full
–
–
–
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Full
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR D.K. Metcalf
Foot
–
Limited
Limited
DE Alton Robinson
Knee
–
DNP
Questionable
