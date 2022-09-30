Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Justin Coleman doubtful to play vs. Detroit

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Seahawks fans will likely get to see rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant starting again this week. Woolen has taken over as the full-time starter on the right boundary and with veteran Justin Coleman listed as doubtful it appears Bryant is in line for another start in the slot.

Here is the team’s complete injury report for Week 4.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RG Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran/Knee

DNP

DNP

Full

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

DT Shelby Harris

Glute

DNP

Limited

Full

WR Marquise Goodwin

Knee

Limited

Limited

Full

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

DT Al Woods

NIR-resting veteran

DNP

Full

G Phil Haynes

Ankle

DNP

Full

RB Ken Walker

Shoulder

Full

Full

DT Quinton Jefferson

Foot

Limited

Full

WR Dee Eskridge

Illness

Full

C Austin Blythe

Hamstring

Full

In other cornerback injury news, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters today during his press conference that both Sidney Jones (concussion) and Artie Burns (groin) are ready to return to action. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (glute) is also expected to play.

