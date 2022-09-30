Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Justin Coleman doubtful to play vs. Detroit
Seahawks fans will likely get to see rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant starting again this week. Woolen has taken over as the full-time starter on the right boundary and with veteran Justin Coleman listed as doubtful it appears Bryant is in line for another start in the slot.
Here is the team’s complete injury report for Week 4.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RG Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran/Knee
DNP
DNP
Full
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
DT Shelby Harris
Glute
DNP
Limited
Full
WR Marquise Goodwin
Knee
Limited
Limited
Full
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
DT Al Woods
NIR-resting veteran
–
DNP
Full
G Phil Haynes
Ankle
–
DNP
Full
RB Ken Walker
Shoulder
–
Full
Full
DT Quinton Jefferson
Foot
–
Limited
Full
WR Dee Eskridge
Illness
–
–
Full
C Austin Blythe
Hamstring
–
–
Full
In other cornerback injury news, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters today during his press conference that both Sidney Jones (concussion) and Artie Burns (groin) are ready to return to action. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (glute) is also expected to play.
