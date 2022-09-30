Seahawks Week 4 injury report: Justin Coleman doubtful to play vs. Detroit

Seahawks fans will likely get to see rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant starting again this week. Woolen has taken over as the full-time starter on the right boundary and with veteran Justin Coleman listed as doubtful it appears Bryant is in line for another start in the slot.

Here is the team’s complete injury report for Week 4.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status RG Gabe Jackson Resting veteran/Knee DNP DNP Full CB Justin Coleman Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful DT Shelby Harris Glute DNP Limited Full WR Marquise Goodwin Knee Limited Limited Full S Joey Blount Hamstring Limited Limited Full Questionable DT Al Woods NIR-resting veteran – DNP Full G Phil Haynes Ankle – DNP Full RB Ken Walker Shoulder – Full Full DT Quinton Jefferson Foot – Limited Full WR Dee Eskridge Illness – – Full C Austin Blythe Hamstring – – Full

In other cornerback injury news, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters today during his press conference that both Sidney Jones (concussion) and Artie Burns (groin) are ready to return to action. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (glute) is also expected to play.

