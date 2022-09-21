Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Quandre Diggs among 7 DNPs on Wednesday

0
Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks began practicing for this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons today. Free safety Quandre Diggs was one of seven players who were non-participants, while defensive tackle Al Woods was one of four listed as limited.

Here is the initial injury report for this week.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/Resting veteran

DNP

G Damien Lewis

Thigh

DNP

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

DNP

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

DL Shelby Harris

Glute/Personal matter

DNP

LB Cody Barton

Shoulder/Hip

DNP

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

DNP

C Austin Blythe

Shoulder

Limited

CB Artie Burns

Groin

Limited

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Shoulder/Knee

Limited

DT Al Woods

Knee

Limited

RB DeeJay Dallas

Knee

Full

List

Seahawks tried out 3 free agent linebackers, 2 others on Tuesday

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories