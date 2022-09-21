Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Quandre Diggs among 7 DNPs on Wednesday

The Seattle Seahawks began practicing for this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons today. Free safety Quandre Diggs was one of seven players who were non-participants, while defensive tackle Al Woods was one of four listed as limited.

Here is the initial injury report for this week.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee/Resting veteran DNP G Damien Lewis Thigh DNP CB Justin Coleman Calf DNP FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP DL Shelby Harris Glute/Personal matter DNP LB Cody Barton Shoulder/Hip DNP S Joey Blount Hamstring DNP C Austin Blythe Shoulder Limited CB Artie Burns Groin Limited LB Uchenna Nwosu Shoulder/Knee Limited DT Al Woods Knee Limited RB DeeJay Dallas Knee Full

