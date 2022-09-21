Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Quandre Diggs among 7 DNPs on Wednesday
The Seattle Seahawks began practicing for this week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons today. Free safety Quandre Diggs was one of seven players who were non-participants, while defensive tackle Al Woods was one of four listed as limited.
Here is the initial injury report for this week.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/Resting veteran
DNP
G Damien Lewis
Thigh
DNP
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
DNP
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
DL Shelby Harris
Glute/Personal matter
DNP
LB Cody Barton
Shoulder/Hip
DNP
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
DNP
C Austin Blythe
Shoulder
Limited
CB Artie Burns
Groin
Limited
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Shoulder/Knee
Limited
DT Al Woods
Knee
Limited
RB DeeJay Dallas
Knee
Full
