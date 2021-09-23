Seahawks Week 3 injury report: OT Brandon Shell still out

The Seahawks are still without wide receiver Dee Eskridge and running back Rashaad Penny as Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings approaches. More concerning is the status of starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has yet to practice this week.

Here is the team’s updated Week 3 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Concussion DNP DNP WR Freddie Swain Back DNP Limited RB Rashaad Penny Calf DNP DNP OT Brandon Shell Ankle DNP DNP DT Bryan Mone Elbow Limited Limited RB Chris Carson Resting veteran Limited Full OT Duane Brown Resting veteran Full Limited G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran Full Limited WR D.K. Metcalf Knee Full – DE Benson Mayowa Neck Full Limited S Marquise Blair Knee – Limited

