Seahawks Week 3 injury report: OT Brandon Shell still out
The Seahawks are still without wide receiver Dee Eskridge and running back Rashaad Penny as Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings approaches. More concerning is the status of starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has yet to practice this week.
Here is the team’s updated Week 3 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
DNP
WR Freddie Swain
Back
DNP
Limited
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Limited
Limited
RB Chris Carson
Resting veteran
Limited
Full
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
Full
Limited
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
Full
Limited
WR D.K. Metcalf
Knee
Full
–
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Full
Limited
S Marquise Blair
Knee
–
Limited
