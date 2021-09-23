Seahawks Week 3 injury report: OT Brandon Shell still out

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks are still without wide receiver Dee Eskridge and running back Rashaad Penny as Sunday’s matchup with the Vikings approaches. More concerning is the status of starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who has yet to practice this week.

Here is the team’s updated Week 3 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

DNP

WR Freddie Swain

Back

DNP

Limited

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Limited

Limited

RB Chris Carson

Resting veteran

Limited

Full

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

Full

Limited

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

Full

Limited

WR D.K. Metcalf

Knee

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Full

Limited

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Limited

