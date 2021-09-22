Seahawks Week 3 injury report: DT Bryan Mone still limited at first practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seahawks could have used defensive tackle Bryan Mone’s run-stuffing against the Titans. Mone was limited in practice with an elbow injury last week though and did not play. Heading into Week 3, Mone remains limited. Meanwhile, Dee Eskridge and Rashaad Penny are still not participating.
Here’s your first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
WR Freddie Swain
Back
DNP
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
OT Brandon Shell
Ankle
DNP
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Limited
RB Chris Carson
Resting veteran
Limited
OT Duane Brown
Resting veteran
Full
G Gabe Jackson
Resting veteran
Full
WR D.K. Metcalf
Knee
Full
DE Benson Mayowa
Neck
Full
Seattle worked out four free agents on Tuesday who might be able to help if Mone and Eskridge are out again: receivers Anthony Johnson and Lawrence Cage as well as defensive tackles Brandon Dunn and Andrew Brown.
Related
Bobby Wagner questions NFL's enforcement of new taunting emphasis
List
Seattle Seahawks: 7 players who should get more snaps going forward