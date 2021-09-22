Seahawks Week 3 injury report: DT Bryan Mone still limited at first practice

The Seahawks could have used defensive tackle Bryan Mone’s run-stuffing against the Titans. Mone was limited in practice with an elbow injury last week though and did not play. Heading into Week 3, Mone remains limited. Meanwhile, Dee Eskridge and Rashaad Penny are still not participating.

Here’s your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Concussion DNP WR Freddie Swain Back DNP RB Rashaad Penny Calf DNP OT Brandon Shell Ankle DNP DT Bryan Mone Elbow Limited RB Chris Carson Resting veteran Limited OT Duane Brown Resting veteran Full G Gabe Jackson Resting veteran Full WR D.K. Metcalf Knee Full DE Benson Mayowa Neck Full

Seattle worked out four free agents on Tuesday who might be able to help if Mone and Eskridge are out again: receivers Anthony Johnson and Lawrence Cage as well as defensive tackles Brandon Dunn and Andrew Brown.

