Seahawks Week 3 injury report: DT Bryan Mone still limited at first practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks could have used defensive tackle Bryan Mone’s run-stuffing against the Titans. Mone was limited in practice with an elbow injury last week though and did not play. Heading into Week 3, Mone remains limited. Meanwhile, Dee Eskridge and Rashaad Penny are still not participating.

Here’s your first look at this week’s injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

WR Freddie Swain

Back

DNP

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

OT Brandon Shell

Ankle

DNP

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Limited

RB Chris Carson

Resting veteran

Limited

OT Duane Brown

Resting veteran

Full

G Gabe Jackson

Resting veteran

Full

WR D.K. Metcalf

Knee

Full

DE Benson Mayowa

Neck

Full

Seattle worked out four free agents on Tuesday who might be able to help if Mone and Eskridge are out again: receivers Anthony Johnson and Lawrence Cage as well as defensive tackles Brandon Dunn and Andrew Brown.

