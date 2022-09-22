Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Quandre Diggs, Cody Barton upgraded
The Seahawks got some good news today. Both free safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Cody Barton were upgraded from non-participants to “limited” on today’s injury report. However, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and nickelback Justin Coleman remain out.
Here is the updated injury report for this week.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/Resting veteran
DNP
Full
G Damien Lewis
Thigh
DNP
Full
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
DNP
DNP
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
Limited
DL Shelby Harris
Glute/Personal matter
DNP
DNP
LB Cody Barton
Shoulder/Hip
DNP
Limited
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
C Austin Blythe
Shoulder
Limited
DNP
CB Artie Burns
Groin
Limited
Full
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Shoulder/Knee
Limited
Full
DT Al Woods
Knee
Limited
Full
RB DeeJay Dallas
Knee
Full
–
List
