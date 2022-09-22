Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Quandre Diggs, Cody Barton upgraded

0
Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks got some good news today. Both free safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Cody Barton were upgraded from non-participants to “limited” on today’s injury report. However, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and nickelback Justin Coleman remain out.

Here is the updated injury report for this week.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/Resting veteran

DNP

Full

G Damien Lewis

Thigh

DNP

Full

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

DNP

DNP

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

Limited

DL Shelby Harris

Glute/Personal matter

DNP

DNP

LB Cody Barton

Shoulder/Hip

DNP

Limited

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

C Austin Blythe

Shoulder

Limited

DNP

CB Artie Burns

Groin

Limited

Full

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Shoulder/Knee

Limited

Full

DT Al Woods

Knee

Limited

Full

RB DeeJay Dallas

Knee

Full

List

