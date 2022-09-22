Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Quandre Diggs, Cody Barton upgraded

The Seahawks got some good news today. Both free safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Cody Barton were upgraded from non-participants to “limited” on today’s injury report. However, defensive tackle Shelby Harris and nickelback Justin Coleman remain out.

Here is the updated injury report for this week.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status G Gabe Jackson Knee/Resting veteran DNP Full G Damien Lewis Thigh DNP Full CB Justin Coleman Calf DNP DNP FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP Limited DL Shelby Harris Glute/Personal matter DNP DNP LB Cody Barton Shoulder/Hip DNP Limited S Joey Blount Hamstring DNP DNP C Austin Blythe Shoulder Limited DNP CB Artie Burns Groin Limited Full LB Uchenna Nwosu Shoulder/Knee Limited Full DT Al Woods Knee Limited Full RB DeeJay Dallas Knee Full –

