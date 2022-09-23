Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Shelby Harris out, Quandre Diggs questionable

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks have ruled out defensive tackle Shelby Harris for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Free safety Quandre Diggs is listed as questionable, but coach Pete Carroll says he expects him to play. Meanwhile, nickel corner Justin Coleman and rookie backup safety Joey Blount are both listed as doubtful.

Here’s the team’s complete injury report for this week.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

G Gabe Jackson

Knee/Resting veteran

DNP

Full

Full

G Damien Lewis

Thigh

DNP

Full

Full

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

DL Shelby Harris

Glute/Personal matter

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Cody Barton

Shoulder/Hip

DNP

Limited

Full

S Joey Blount

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

C Austin Blythe

Shoulder

Limited

DNP

Full

CB Artie Burns

Groin

Limited

Full

Full

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Shoulder/Knee

Limited

Full

DT Al Woods

Knee

Limited

Full

RB DeeJay Dallas

Knee

Full

List

