Seahawks Week 3 injury report: Shelby Harris out, Quandre Diggs questionable
The Seahawks have ruled out defensive tackle Shelby Harris for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Free safety Quandre Diggs is listed as questionable, but coach Pete Carroll says he expects him to play. Meanwhile, nickel corner Justin Coleman and rookie backup safety Joey Blount are both listed as doubtful.
Here’s the team’s complete injury report for this week.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
G Gabe Jackson
Knee/Resting veteran
DNP
Full
Full
G Damien Lewis
Thigh
DNP
Full
Full
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
DL Shelby Harris
Glute/Personal matter
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Cody Barton
Shoulder/Hip
DNP
Limited
Full
S Joey Blount
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
C Austin Blythe
Shoulder
Limited
DNP
Full
CB Artie Burns
Groin
Limited
Full
Full
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Shoulder/Knee
Limited
Full
–
DT Al Woods
Knee
Limited
Full
–
RB DeeJay Dallas
Knee
Full
–
–
List
