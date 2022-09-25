Seahawks Week 3 Inactives: 3 cornerbacks ruled out against Falcons
The Seahawks will kick off their Week 3 matchup with the Falcons about an hour and a half from now. They’ll be down a few key guys, including three of their cornerbacks. On the other side, Atlanta is missing a couple linebackers and a couple of receivers.
Here are the inactives lists for both teams.
Seattle Week 3 inactives
CB Artie Burns
CB Sidney Jones
CB Justin Coleman
FS Joey Blount
OL Jake Curhan
WR Dareke Young
DT Shelby Harris
Atlanta Week 3 inactives
WR Damiere Byrd
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB Quinton Bell
OL Elijah Wilkinson
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson