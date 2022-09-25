Seahawks Week 3 Inactives: 3 cornerbacks ruled out against Falcons

The Seahawks will kick off their Week 3 matchup with the Falcons about an hour and a half from now. They’ll be down a few key guys, including three of their cornerbacks. On the other side, Atlanta is missing a couple linebackers and a couple of receivers.

Here are the inactives lists for both teams.

Seattle Week 3 inactives

CB Artie Burns

CB Sidney Jones

CB Justin Coleman

FS Joey Blount

OL Jake Curhan

WR Dareke Young

DT Shelby Harris

Atlanta Week 3 inactives

WR Damiere Byrd

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Elijah Wilkinson

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

