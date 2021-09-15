Seahawks Week 2 injury report: WR Dee Eskridge DNP at first practice

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seattle Seahawks suffered a couple of concussions in Week 1, but there are no other signficant injuries at the moment.

Here is the team’s initial Week 2 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

NIR – resting veteran

DNP

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

RB Chris Carson

NIR – resting veteran

Limited

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Limited

OT Duane Brown

NIR – resting veteran

Limited

WR Penny Hart

Concussion

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

There’s been some speculation that Rashaad Penny’s calf issue could land him on the injured reserve list, but that hasn’t happened as of yet. Center Ethan Pocic is on IR, though. He will be eligible to return in Week 5.

