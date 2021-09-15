Seahawks Week 2 injury report: WR Dee Eskridge DNP at first practice

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a couple of concussions in Week 1, but there are no other signficant injuries at the moment.

Here is the team’s initial Week 2 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Concussion DNP G Gabe Jackson NIR – resting veteran DNP RB Rashaad Penny Calf DNP RB Chris Carson NIR – resting veteran Limited DT Bryan Mone Elbow Limited OT Duane Brown NIR – resting veteran Limited WR Penny Hart Concussion Full S Marquise Blair Knee Full CB Sidney Jones Groin Full CB D.J. Reed Foot Full

There’s been some speculation that Rashaad Penny’s calf issue could land him on the injured reserve list, but that hasn’t happened as of yet. Center Ethan Pocic is on IR, though. He will be eligible to return in Week 5.

