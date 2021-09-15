Seahawks Week 2 injury report: WR Dee Eskridge DNP at first practice
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Seattle Seahawks suffered a couple of concussions in Week 1, but there are no other signficant injuries at the moment.
Here is the team’s initial Week 2 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
NIR – resting veteran
DNP
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
RB Chris Carson
NIR – resting veteran
Limited
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Limited
OT Duane Brown
NIR – resting veteran
Limited
WR Penny Hart
Concussion
Full
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
Full
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
There’s been some speculation that Rashaad Penny’s calf issue could land him on the injured reserve list, but that hasn’t happened as of yet. Center Ethan Pocic is on IR, though. He will be eligible to return in Week 5.
Related
Seahawks roster tracker: C Ethan Pocic to IR, LB Jon Rhattigan signed to 53-man roster