Seahawks Week 2 injury report: DT Shelby Harris listed as DNP again
The Seahawks placed Jamal Adams on the injured reserve list, ending the season after only one game for their star strong safety. The good news is that the rest of the team’s important players are mostly healthy, with only a couple exceptions. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris may be one of them – he balled out against the Broncos on Monday night but is listed as DNP for the second straight day.
Here’s the updated injury report for Week 2.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RG Gabe Jackson
Rest
DNP
Full
CB Artie Burns
Groin
DNP
DNP
DT Shelby Harris
Back
DNP
DNP
FS Quandre Diggs
Knee
DNP
Full
OT Jake Curhan
Elbow
Full
–
LG Damien Lewis
Knee/Ankle
Full
Full
RB Ken Walker
Hernia
Full
Limited
LB Cody Barton
Hip
Full
–
S Ryan Neal
Ankle
Full
–
LB Uchenna Nwosu
Ankle
Full
Full
CB Tariq Woolen
Neck
Full
–
CB Justin Coleman
Calf
–
Limited
