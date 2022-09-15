Seahawks Week 2 injury report: DT Shelby Harris listed as DNP again

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Seahawks placed Jamal Adams on the injured reserve list, ending the season after only one game for their star strong safety. The good news is that the rest of the team’s important players are mostly healthy, with only a couple exceptions. Defensive tackle Shelby Harris may be one of them – he balled out against the Broncos on Monday night but is listed as DNP for the second straight day.

Here’s the updated injury report for Week 2.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RG Gabe Jackson

Rest

DNP

Full

CB Artie Burns

Groin

DNP

DNP

DT Shelby Harris

Back

DNP

DNP

FS Quandre Diggs

Knee

DNP

Full

OT Jake Curhan

Elbow

Full

LG Damien Lewis

Knee/Ankle

Full

Full

RB Ken Walker

Hernia

Full

Limited

LB Cody Barton

Hip

Full

S Ryan Neal

Ankle

Full

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Ankle

Full

Full

CB Tariq Woolen

Neck

Full

CB Justin Coleman

Calf

Limited

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

