Seahawks Week 2 injury report: DT Poona Ford joins ‘limited’ list
The Seattle Seahawks have a couple of new names to add to the injury report following Thursday’s practice. Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge and backup running back Rashaad Penny are still out. Two offensive linemen have joined them on the did not participate (DNP) list. Also, the team’s underrated defensive tackle Poona Ford is now on the limited list.
Here is Seattle’s updated Week 2 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
WR Dee Eskridge
Concussion
DNP
DNP
G Gabe Jackson
NIR – resting veteran
DNP
Full
RB Rashaad Penny
Calf
DNP
DNP
RB Chris Carson
NIR – resting veteran
Limited
Full
DT Bryan Mone
Elbow
Limited
Limited
OT Duane Brown
NIR – resting veteran
Limited
Full
WR Penny Hart
Concussion
Full
Full
S Marquise Blair
Knee
Full
–
CB Sidney Jones
Groin
Full
–
CB D.J. Reed
Foot
Full
–
G Damien Lewis
Groin
–
DNP
OT Jamarco Jones
Knee
–
DNP
DT Poona Ford
Shoulder
–
Limited
