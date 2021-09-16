Seahawks Week 2 injury report: DT Poona Ford joins ‘limited’ list

The Seattle Seahawks have a couple of new names to add to the injury report following Thursday’s practice. Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge and backup running back Rashaad Penny are still out. Two offensive linemen have joined them on the did not participate (DNP) list. Also, the team’s underrated defensive tackle Poona Ford is now on the limited list.

Here is Seattle’s updated Week 2 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status WR Dee Eskridge Concussion DNP DNP G Gabe Jackson NIR – resting veteran DNP Full RB Rashaad Penny Calf DNP DNP RB Chris Carson NIR – resting veteran Limited Full DT Bryan Mone Elbow Limited Limited OT Duane Brown NIR – resting veteran Limited Full WR Penny Hart Concussion Full Full S Marquise Blair Knee Full – CB Sidney Jones Groin Full – CB D.J. Reed Foot Full – G Damien Lewis Groin – DNP OT Jamarco Jones Knee – DNP DT Poona Ford Shoulder – Limited

Related