Seahawks Week 2 injury report: DT Poona Ford joins ‘limited’ list

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks have a couple of new names to add to the injury report following Thursday’s practice. Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge and backup running back Rashaad Penny are still out. Two offensive linemen have joined them on the did not participate (DNP) list. Also, the team’s underrated defensive tackle Poona Ford is now on the limited list.

Here is Seattle’s updated Week 2 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

WR Dee Eskridge

Concussion

DNP

DNP

G Gabe Jackson

NIR – resting veteran

DNP

Full

RB Rashaad Penny

Calf

DNP

DNP

RB Chris Carson

NIR – resting veteran

Limited

Full

DT Bryan Mone

Elbow

Limited

Limited

OT Duane Brown

NIR – resting veteran

Limited

Full

WR Penny Hart

Concussion

Full

Full

S Marquise Blair

Knee

Full

CB Sidney Jones

Groin

Full

CB D.J. Reed

Foot

Full

G Damien Lewis

Groin

DNP

OT Jamarco Jones

Knee

DNP

DT Poona Ford

Shoulder

Limited

